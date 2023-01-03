Intel Core i7 13620H vs i5 13420H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13620H with 10-cores against the 2.1 GHz i5 13420H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 13620H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13620H
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13620H +7%
1813
1699
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13620H +26%
15977
12690
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13620H +3%
1730
1680
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10459
Core i5 13420H +4%
10880
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i7-13620H
|i5-13420H
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
|UHD Graphics (48EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|4
|P-Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.4 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.9 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|4
|E-Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|1.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|10
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|35-45 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|115 W
|95 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|-
|TMUs
|32
|-
|ROPs
|16
|-
|Execution Units
|64
|-
|TGP
|45 W
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-5200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR5x-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13620H official page
|Intel Core i5 13420H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|28
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1