Intel Core i7 13620H

Core i7 13620H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 10 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2400 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4900 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 18 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics (64EU).

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i7 13620H in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1839
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15551
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1741
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10228
Specifications

Core i7 13620H technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 3, 2023
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake
Model number i7-13620H
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (64EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6
P-Threads 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.9 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4
E-Threads 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.6 GHz
Total
Total Cores 10
Total Threads 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm
Socket BGA-1744
TDP 35-45 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 115 W
Peak temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz
Shading Units 512
TMUs 32
ROPs 16
Execution Units 64
TGP 45 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.43 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-5200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13620H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 12600H or Intel Core i7 13620H
2. Intel Core i7 13700H or Intel Core i7 13620H
3. Intel Core i5 13600H or Intel Core i7 13620H
Comments

