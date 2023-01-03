Intel Core i7 13650HX
Core i7 13650HX - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1964 that has 14 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4900 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 24 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics (16EU).
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1824
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14011
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i7-13650HX
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (16EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.9 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.6 GHz
|Total Cores
|14
|Total Threads
|20
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|TDP
|45-55 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|157 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|TMUs
|16
|ROPs
|8
|Execution Units
|16
|TGP
|15 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.382 TFLOPS
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13650HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20