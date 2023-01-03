Home > Core i7 13650HX: performance and specs

Intel Core i7 13650HX

Intel Core i7 13650HX

Core i7 13650HX - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1964 that has 14 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4900 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 24 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics (16EU).

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i7 13650HX in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1824
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14011
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Core i7 13650HX technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 3, 2023
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake
Model number i7-13650HX
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (16EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6
P-Threads 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.9 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8
E-Threads 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.6 GHz
Total
Total Cores 14
Total Threads 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x
L2 Cache 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm
Socket BGA-1964
TDP 45-55 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 157 W
Peak temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz
Shading Units 128
TMUs 16
ROPs 8
Execution Units 16
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.382 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13650HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 12600H vs Core i7 13650HX
2. Core i5 12600HX vs Core i7 13650HX
3. Core i7 12650HX vs Core i7 13650HX
4. Core i7 13700HX vs Core i7 13650HX
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

Do you have any questions about Core i7 13650HX? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский