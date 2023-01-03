Intel Core i7 13700F
Core i7 13700F - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 16 cores and 24 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2100 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 30 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2045
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
28590
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i7-13700F
|Integrated GPU
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.1 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.1 GHz
|Total Cores
|16
|Total Threads
|24
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|219 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700F official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20