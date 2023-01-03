Home > Core i7 13700F: performance and specs

Intel Core i7 13700F

Core i7 13700F - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 16 cores and 24 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2100 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 30 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i7 13700F in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2045
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
28590
Specifications

Core i7 13700F technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 3, 2023
Type Desktop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake
Model number i7-13700F
Integrated GPU No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8
P-Threads 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8
E-Threads 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.1 GHz
Total
Total Cores 16
Total Threads 24
Bus Frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm
Socket LGA-1700
TDP 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 219 W
Peak temperature 100°C

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700F official page
PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Comments

