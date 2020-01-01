Intel Core i7 7700 vs i3 10100
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 7700 (desktop) against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
22
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Newer - released 3 years and 4 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
408
Core i3 10100 +9%
443
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2101
Core i3 10100 +8%
2279
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2476
Core i3 10100 +6%
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8604
Core i3 10100 +3%
8847
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700 +2%
1119
1099
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700 +6%
4415
4172
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|312 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-7700
|i3-10100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700 official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
