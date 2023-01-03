Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900H or Ryzen 7 7745HX: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13900H vs AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX

Intel Core i9 13900H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX
Intel Core i9 13900H
AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 13900H with 14-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7745HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7745HX and 13900H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900H
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900H +17%
14082
Ryzen 7 7745HX
12084
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900H and AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
Model number i9-13900H -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU) Radeon 610M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 8
P-Threads 12 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.4 GHz 5.1 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.9 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.1 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 14 8
Total Threads 20 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 36x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FL1
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 45-75 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 115 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU) Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 768 128
TMUs 48 8
ROPs 24 4
Execution Units 96 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900H
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7745HX
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900H official page AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX or Intel Core i9 13900H?
