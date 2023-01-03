Intel Core i9 13900H vs Apple M2 Max
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 13900H with 14-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
85
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
68
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
99
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
82
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900H
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports up to 96 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900H +17%
1953
1675
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900H +27%
19521
15313
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4190
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
26512
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1859
M2 Max +8%
2014
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14646
M2 Max +4%
15181
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 17, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i9-13900H
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|8
|P-Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.4 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|8
|4
|E-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.9 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.1 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|14
|12
|Total Threads
|20
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|26x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|32MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|67 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|30 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|115 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|4864
|TMUs
|48
|304
|ROPs
|24
|152
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|70 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|96 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|-
