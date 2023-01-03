Intel Core i9 13900H vs i7 12700H
We compared two 14-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 13900H against the 2.3 GHz i7 12700H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900H
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1786
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16215
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3659
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
26790
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900H +8%
1860
1717
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900H +15%
13963
12168
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i9-13900H
|i7-12700H
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.6 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.9 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.1 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|14
|14
|Total Threads
|20
|20
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|35-45 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|115 W
|115 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|24
|Execution Units
|96
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900H official page
|Intel Core i7 12700H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|28
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1