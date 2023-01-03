Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900HX or Ryzen 9 6900HX: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13900HX vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX

Intel Core i9 13900HX
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
Intel Core i9 13900HX
AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13900HX with 24-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6900HX and 13900HX
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900HX
  • Has 16 more physical cores
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2039 vs 1589 points
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900HX +107%
20945
Ryzen 9 6900HX
10141
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900HX and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Model number i9-13900HX -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon 680M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.4 GHz 4.9 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 16 -
E-Threads 16 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.9 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 24 8
Total Threads 32 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 33x
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
Socket BGA-1964 FP7
TDP 45-55 W (configurable) 45 W
Max. Boost TDP 157 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz 2400 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 32 12
TGP 45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900HX
0.74 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 6900HX
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900HX official page AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX or Intel Core i9 13900HX?
