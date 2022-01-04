Home > Ryzen 9 6900HX: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX

AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX

Ryzen 9 6900HX - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP7 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3300 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4900 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics AMD Radeon 680M.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10231

Specifications

Ryzen 9 6900HX technical specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released January 4, 2022
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Rembrandt
Socket FP7
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 8
Threads 16
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication process 6 nm
TDP 45 W
Max. temperature 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2400 MHz
Shading Units 768
TMUs 48
ROPs 32
Execution Units 12
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
Max. Memory Channels 4

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX vs Ryzen 9 5900HX
2. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX vs Ryzen 9 5900H
3. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX vs Ryzen 9 5980HX
4. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX vs Ryzen 9 6980HX
5. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX vs Intel Core i9 12900HK
6. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX vs Intel Core i7 12800H
7. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX vs Ryzen 7 6800H
8. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX vs Ryzen 9 6900HS
9. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX vs Ryzen 9 6980HS
10. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX vs Intel Core i9 12900H

Comments

Do you have any questions about Ryzen 9 6900HX? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский