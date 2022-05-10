Intel Core i9 12900HX vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 12900HX with 16-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i9 12900HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900HX
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1921 vs 1551 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 18% less energy than the Core i9 12900HX – 45 vs 55 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1661
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14591
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900HX +24%
1908
1543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HX +67%
15943
9556
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 10, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-HX
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i9-12900HX
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|45-55 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|768
|TMUs
|-
|48
|ROPs
|-
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|12
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2