Intel Core i9 13900K vs Apple M1 Max
We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K (desktop) with 24-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
89
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
67
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
83
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
- Has 14 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- 69% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2133 vs 1785 points
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- Around 320 GB/s (357%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i9 13900K – 30 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +25%
1924
1534
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +189%
35490
12289
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3832
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22467
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +20%
2131
1780
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +88%
23602
12541
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|May 7, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|-
|Model number
|i9-13900K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
Performance
|Cores
|24
|10
|Threads
|32
|10
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|30x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|4096
|TMUs
|16
|256
|ROPs
|8
|128
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|60 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
