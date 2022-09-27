Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900K or M1 Max: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K (desktop) with 24-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
  • Has 14 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • 69% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2133 vs 1785 points
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • Around 320 GB/s (357%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i9 13900K – 30 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +25%
1924
M1 Max
1534
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +189%
35490
M1 Max
12289
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +20%
2131
M1 Max
1780
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +88%
23602
M1 Max
12541
General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released September 27, 2022 May 7, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake-S -
Model number i9-13900K -
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

Performance

Cores 24 10
Threads 32 10
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 30x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 256 4096
TMUs 16 256
ROPs 8 128
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 60 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900K
0.78 TFLOPS
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900K official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

