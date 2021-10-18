Apple M1 Max
M1 Max - laptop processor produced by Apple for socket Apple M-Socket that has 10 cores and 10 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3200 MHz. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core).
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1554
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12634
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1804
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12822
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|Released
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
Performance
|Cores
|10
|Threads
|10
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Transistors
|57 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|TDP
|30 W
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|4096
|TMUs
|256
|ROPs
|128
|TGP
|60 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
10.4 TFLOPS
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No