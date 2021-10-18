Home > M1 Max: performance and specs

Apple M1 Max

M1 Max - laptop processor produced by Apple for socket Apple M-Socket that has 10 cores and 10 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3200 MHz. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core).

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1554
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12634
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1804
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12822

Specifications

General

Vendor Apple
Released October 18, 2021
Type Laptop
instruction set ARMv8
Socket Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

Performance

Cores 10
Threads 10
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz
L1 Cache 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Transistors 57 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm
TDP 30 W

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz
Shading Units 4096
TMUs 256
ROPs 128
TGP 60 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
10.4 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

