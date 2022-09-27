Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900K or M2 Max: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K (desktop) with 24-cores against the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 Max (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Max are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 13900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
  • Has 12 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 54% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2274 vs 1997 points
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
  • Around 320 GB/s (357%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i9 13900K – 30 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Newer - released 8-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +41%
2282
M2 Max
1619
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +151%
39346
M2 Max
15700
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +14%
2284
M2 Max
2006
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +62%
24370
M2 Max
15013
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900K and Apple M2 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released September 27, 2022 June 1, 2023
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake-S -
Model number i9-13900K -
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Apple M2 Max GPU

Performance

Cores 24 12
Threads 32 12
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 30x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 32MB (shared)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Apple M2 Max GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900K
0.78 TFLOPS
M2 Max
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 96 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900K official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

