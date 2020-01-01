Home > Ryzen 5 3500U: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

Ryzen 5 3500U - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP5 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2100 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 3700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon Vega 8.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
363
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1497
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2021
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7204
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2727

Specifications

Ryzen 5 3500U technical specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released January 6, 2019
Type Laptop
Codename Zen+
Socket FP5
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x
L1 Cache 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 12 nm
TDP 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12

Сompetitors

Comments

Do you have any questions about Ryzen 5 3500U? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский