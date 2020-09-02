Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 with 2-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
363
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1497
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2021
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7204
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +98%
1224
618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2259
Ryzen 5 3500U +21%
2727
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-1115G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
