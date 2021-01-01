AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 3500U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
100
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1088 vs 770 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5500U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
359
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1499
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2001
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +42%
1091
770
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +112%
5753
2713
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2021
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP6
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|-
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
