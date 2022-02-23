Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1215U or Ryzen 5 3500U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1215U vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

Intel Core i3 1215U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
Intel Core i3 1215U
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1215U with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i3 1215U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3500U and 1215U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
  • Newer - released 3-years and 2-months later
  • 2.6x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1459 vs 554 points
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3500U – 15 vs 35 Watt
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U +99%
5463
Ryzen 5 3500U
2741
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +83%
3605
Ryzen 5 3500U
1973
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U +77%
12507
Ryzen 5 3500U
7080
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +162%
1448
Ryzen 5 3500U
552
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U +32%
3799
Ryzen 5 3500U
2870
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1215U and AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U Picasso
Model number i3-1215U -
Socket BGA-1744 FP5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x 21x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 10MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
TDP 15 W 12-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1200 MHz
Shading Units 512 512
TMUs 32 32
ROPs 16 8
Execution Units 64 8
TGP 45 W 65 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1215U
1.43 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 3500U
1.13 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1215U official page AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

