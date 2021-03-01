AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
Ryzen 5 5600U - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP6 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2300 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon RX Vega 7.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
507
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3059
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|March 1, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16