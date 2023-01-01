Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 7520U or Ryzen 5 5600U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 7520U vs Ryzen 5 5600U

AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7520U with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600U and 7520U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1396 vs 1063 points
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7520U
1124
Ryzen 5 5600U +23%
1385
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7520U
4591
Ryzen 5 5600U +67%
7654
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7520U
1073
Ryzen 5 5600U +30%
1400
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7520U
4002
Ryzen 5 5600U +38%
5522
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 7520U and Ryzen 5 5600U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released September 22, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename - Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Integrated GPU Radeon 610M Radeon RX Vega 7

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 6
P-Threads 8 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.8 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.3 GHz 4.2 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4 6
Total Threads 8 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 23x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm
Socket FP6 FP6
TDP 15 W 10-25 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 95°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon 610M Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1900 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 128 448
TMUs 8 28
ROPs 4 7
Execution Units 2 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 7520U
0.49 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR5-5500 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 16 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 7520U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 4 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 5 5500U and Ryzen 5 7520U
2. Intel Core i5 1235U and AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
3. Intel Core i3 1215U and AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
4. AMD Ryzen 5 6600U and Ryzen 5 7520U
5. Intel Core i3 1315U and AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
6. Intel Core i5 1135G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
7. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H and Ryzen 5 5600U
8. Intel Core i7 1255U and AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
9. AMD Ryzen 7 3750H and Ryzen 5 5600U
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600U or Ryzen 5 7520U?
Promotion
EnglishРусский