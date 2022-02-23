Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1235U or Ryzen 5 5600U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1235U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

Intel Core i5 1235U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
Intel Core i5 1235U
AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1235U with 10-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 1235U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600U and 1235U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1235U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
  • Consumes up to 55% less energy than the Core i5 1235U – 25 vs 55 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1235U
3964
Ryzen 5 5600U +46%
5777
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1235U and AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U Cezanne
Model number i5-1235U -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 1.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 13x 23x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 15-55 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 640 448
TMUs 40 28
ROPs 20 7
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1235U
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1235U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600U or Intel Core i5 1235U?
