Home > Ryzen 5 5625U: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

Ryzen 5 5625U - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket FP6 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2300 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics AMD Radeon Vega 7.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 5625U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3031
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14988
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1410
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5651

Specifications

Ryzen 5 5625U technical specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released January 4, 2022
Type Desktop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Barcelo
Socket FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6
Threads 12
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm
TDP 10-25 W
Max. temperature 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1800 MHz
Shading Units 448
TMUs 28
ROPs 7
TGP 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 5 5625U or Core i7 1165G7
2. Ryzen 5 5625U or Core i5 1135G7
3. Ryzen 5 5625U or Ryzen 5 5500U
4. Ryzen 5 5625U or Ryzen 5 5600H
5. Ryzen 5 5625U or Ryzen 7 5700U
6. Ryzen 5 5625U or Ryzen 5 5600U

Comments

Do you have any questions about Ryzen 5 5625U? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский