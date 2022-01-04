AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
Ryzen 5 5625U - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket FP6 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2300 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics AMD Radeon Vega 7.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 5625U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3031
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14988
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1410
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5651
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Barcelo
|Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|448
|TMUs
|28
|ROPs
|7
|TGP
|10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.108 TFLOPS
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16