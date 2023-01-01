Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 7520U or Ryzen 5 5625U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7520U with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5625U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5625U and 7520U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1422 vs 1063 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7520U
1124
Ryzen 5 5625U +23%
1385
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7520U
4591
Ryzen 5 5625U +78%
8192
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7520U
1073
Ryzen 5 5625U +33%
1431
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7520U
4002
Ryzen 5 5625U +49%
5949
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 7520U and Ryzen 5 5625U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released September 22, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Integrated GPU Radeon 610M Radeon Vega 7

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 6
P-Threads 8 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.8 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.3 GHz 4.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4 6
Total Threads 8 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 23x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm
Socket FP6 FP6
TDP 15 W 15 W
Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon 610M AMD Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1900 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 128 448
TMUs 8 28
ROPs 4 7
Execution Units 2 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 7520U
0.49 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5625U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR5-5500 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 16 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 7520U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 4 16

