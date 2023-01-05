AMD Ryzen 5 7530U vs Ryzen 5 5625U
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7530U against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5625U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7530U
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7530U +6%
1444
1367
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7530U +15%
9281
8086
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2874
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14860
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7530U +4%
1474
1413
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7530U +12%
6576
5877
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 5, 2023
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Radeon Vega 7
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.0 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|6
|6
|Total Threads
|12
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|10.7 billions
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Peak temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|AMD Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|448
|TMUs
|8
|28
|ROPs
|4
|7
|Execution Units
|2
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 7530U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
