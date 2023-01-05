AMD Ryzen 5 7530U vs Ryzen 5 5625U VS AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7530U against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5625U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5625U and 7530U Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7530U Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later

Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 7530U and Ryzen 5 5625U

General Vendor AMD AMD Released January 5, 2023 January 4, 2022 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Zen 3 (Cezanne) - Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon Vega 7

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 6 6 P-Threads 12 12 Base Frequency (P) 2.0 GHz 2.3 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz 4.3 GHz Total Total Cores 6 6 Total Threads 12 12 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 20x 23x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package Transistors 10.7 billions 10.7 billions Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm Socket FP6 FP6 TDP 15 W 15 W Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) AMD Radeon Vega 7 GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz Shading Units 128 448 TMUs 8 28 ROPs 4 7 Execution Units 2 - TGP 15 W 10-45 W iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 5 7530U 0.54 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 5625U 1.108 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 5 7530U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 16