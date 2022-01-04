Ryzen 5 6600U - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP7 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2900 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics AMD Radeon 660M.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 6600U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.