AMD Ryzen 5 6600U

Ryzen 5 6600U - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP7 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2900 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics AMD Radeon 660M.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 6600U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1419
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7983

Specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released January 4, 2022
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Rembrandt
Socket FP7
Integrated GPU Radeon 660M

Performance

Cores 6
Threads 12
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 6 nm
TDP 15-28 W
Max. temperature 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1900 MHz
Shading Units 384
TMUs 24
ROPs 16
Execution Units 6
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Max. Memory Channels 4

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 6600U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0

