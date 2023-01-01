AMD Ryzen 5 7520U vs Ryzen 5 6600U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7520U with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 5 6600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
- Newer - released 8-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600U
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1483 vs 1063 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1124
Ryzen 5 6600U +34%
1504
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4591
Ryzen 5 6600U +116%
9907
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3204
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18078
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1073
Ryzen 5 6600U +39%
1493
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4002
Ryzen 5 6600U +90%
7600
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|September 22, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 610M
|Radeon 660M
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|6
|P-Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.8 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.3 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|6
|Total Threads
|8
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|6 nm
|Socket
|FP6
|FP7
|TDP
|15 W
|15-28 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon 610M
|AMD Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1900 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|384
|TMUs
|8
|24
|ROPs
|4
|16
|Execution Units
|2
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-5500
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 7520U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|4
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1