Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 7520U or Ryzen 5 6600U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 7520U vs Ryzen 5 6600U

AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 6600U
AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
AMD Ryzen 5 6600U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7520U with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 5 6600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6600U and 7520U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
  • Newer - released 8-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600U
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1483 vs 1063 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7520U
1124
Ryzen 5 6600U +34%
1504
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7520U
4591
Ryzen 5 6600U +116%
9907
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7520U
1073
Ryzen 5 6600U +39%
1493
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7520U
4002
Ryzen 5 6600U +90%
7600
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 7520U and Ryzen 5 6600U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released September 22, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename - Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Integrated GPU Radeon 610M Radeon 660M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 6
P-Threads 8 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.8 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.3 GHz 4.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4 6
Total Threads 8 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 29x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm
Socket FP6 FP7
TDP 15 W 15-28 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon 610M AMD Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1900 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 128 384
TMUs 8 24
ROPs 4 16
Execution Units 2 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 7520U
0.49 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 6600U
1.46 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR5-5500 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 16 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 7520U official page AMD Ryzen 5 6600U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 4 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 5 7520U and Intel Core i5 1135G7
2. AMD Ryzen 5 7520U and Ryzen 7 5700U
3. AMD Ryzen 5 7520U and Intel Core i5 1235U
4. AMD Ryzen 5 7520U and Intel Core i3 1215U
5. AMD Ryzen 5 7520U and Intel Core i5 1335U
6. AMD Ryzen 5 6600U and Ryzen 5 5600U
7. AMD Ryzen 5 6600U and Intel Core i5 1235U
8. AMD Ryzen 5 6600U and Ryzen 7 6800U​
9. AMD Ryzen 5 6600U and Intel Core i5 1240P
10. AMD Ryzen 5 6600U and Ryzen 5 5625U
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 6600U or Ryzen 5 7520U?
Promotion
EnglishРусский