Intel Core i3 1215U vs AMD Ryzen 5 6600U VS Intel Core i3 1215U AMD Ryzen 5 6600U We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1215U against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 6600U and 1215U Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600U More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers

Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1215U and AMD Ryzen 5 6600U

General Vendor Intel AMD Released February 23, 2022 January 4, 2022 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake Zen 3+ (Rembrandt) Model number i3-1215U - Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon 660M

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 2 6 P-Threads 4 12 Base Frequency (P) 1.2 GHz 2.9 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz Efficient Cores E-Cores 4 - E-Threads 4 - Base Frequency (E) 0.9 GHz - Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz - Total Total Cores 6 6 Total Threads 8 12 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 12x 29x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 10MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm Socket BGA-1744 FP7 TDP 12-15 W (configurable) 15-28 W (configurable) Max. Boost TDP 55 W - Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) AMD Radeon 660M GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1900 MHz Shading Units 512 384 TMUs 32 24 ROPs 16 16 Execution Units 64 6 TGP 45 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i3 1215U 1.43 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 6600U 1.46 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s ECC Support No No

Misc Official site Intel Core i3 1215U official page AMD Ryzen 5 6600U official page PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20