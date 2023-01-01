Intel Core i3 1215U vs AMD Ryzen 5 6600U
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1215U against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600U
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +6%
1593
1504
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5846
Ryzen 5 6600U +69%
9907
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +7%
3443
3204
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11513
Ryzen 5 6600U +57%
18078
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +6%
1583
1493
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6040
Ryzen 5 6600U +26%
7600
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Model number
|i3-1215U
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Radeon 660M
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|6
|P-Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.2 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|0.9 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.3 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|6
|6
|Total Threads
|8
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|10MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP7
|TDP
|12-15 W (configurable)
|15-28 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|55 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|AMD Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|384
|TMUs
|32
|24
|ROPs
|16
|16
|Execution Units
|64
|6
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1215U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4