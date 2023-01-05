AMD Ryzen 7 7730U vs Ryzen 5 7530U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7730U with 8-cores against the 2.0 GHz Ryzen 5 7530U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7730U
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1436
Ryzen 5 7530U +1%
1444
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7730U +10%
10248
9281
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1465
Ryzen 5 7530U +1%
1474
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7730U +13%
7408
6576
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 5, 2023
|January 5, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.0 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|6
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|10.7 billions
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Peak temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|128
|TMUs
|8
|8
|ROPs
|4
|4
|Execution Units
|2
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 7730U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 7530U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
