Home > Ryzen 5 7535HS: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS

AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS
  • Cores: 6
  • L3 cache: 16MB (shared)
  • TDP: 35-54 W
  • Transistor size: 6 nm
Ryzen 5 7535HS - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP7 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3300 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4550 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon 660M.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1550
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9536
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1583
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7529
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Ryzen 5 7535HS technical specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released January 5, 2023
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Integrated GPU Radeon 660M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6
P-Threads 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.55 GHz
Total
Total Cores 6
Total Threads 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Package

Fabrication process 6 nm
Socket FP7
TDP 35-54 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1900 MHz
Shading Units 384
TMUs 24
ROPs 16
Execution Units 6
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.46 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 5 7535HS or Ryzen 5 5600H
2. Ryzen 5 7535HS or Ryzen 7 5800HS
3. Ryzen 5 7535HS or Core i5 12500H
4. Ryzen 5 7535HS or Ryzen 5 6600H
5. Ryzen 5 7535HS or Ryzen 5 6600HS​
6. Ryzen 5 7535HS or Ryzen 5 7640HS
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

Do you have any questions about Ryzen 5 7535HS? Please, use comment form below
Promotion
EnglishРусский