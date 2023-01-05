AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS
- Cores: 6
- L3 cache: 16MB (shared)
- TDP: 35-54 W
- Transistor size: 6 nm
Ryzen 5 7535HS - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP7 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3300 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4550 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon 660M.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1550
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9536
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1583
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7529
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|January 5, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 660M
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.55 GHz
|Total Cores
|6
|Total Threads
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|Socket
|FP7
|TDP
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|TMUs
|24
|ROPs
|16
|Execution Units
|6
|TGP
|15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.46 TFLOPS
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20