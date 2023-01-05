Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 7535HS or Ryzen 5 5600H: what's better?

We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5600H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600H and 7535HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.55 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1569 vs 1415 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7535HS +12%
1550
Ryzen 5 5600H
1381
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7535HS
9536
Ryzen 5 5600H +5%
10055
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7535HS +11%
1583
Ryzen 5 5600H
1420
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7535HS +15%
7529
Ryzen 5 5600H
6555
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS and Ryzen 5 5600H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 5, 2023 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3+ (Rembrandt) Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Integrated GPU Radeon 660M Radeon RX Vega 7

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 6
P-Threads 12 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.55 GHz 4.2 GHz
Total
Total Cores 6 6
Total Threads 12 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm
Socket FP7 FP6
TDP 35-54 W (configurable) 35-54 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 95°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon 660M Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1900 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 384 448
TMUs 24 28
ROPs 16 7
Execution Units 6 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 7535HS
1.46 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600H
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or Ryzen 5 7535HS?
