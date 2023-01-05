AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS vs Ryzen 5 5600H VS AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS AMD Ryzen 5 5600H We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5600H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5600H and 7535HS Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS Newer - released 2-years later

Newer - released 2-years later Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM

Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0 More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers

More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.55 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.55 GHz vs 4.2 GHz) 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1569 vs 1415 points Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS and Ryzen 5 5600H

General Vendor AMD AMD Released January 5, 2023 January 12, 2021 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Zen 3+ (Rembrandt) Zen 3 (Cezanne) Integrated GPU Radeon 660M Radeon RX Vega 7

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 6 6 P-Threads 12 12 Base Frequency (P) 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.55 GHz 4.2 GHz Total Total Cores 6 6 Total Threads 12 12 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 33x 33x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm Socket FP7 FP6 TDP 35-54 W (configurable) 35-54 W (configurable) Peak temperature 95°C 105°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Radeon 660M Radeon RX Vega 7 GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1900 MHz 1800 MHz Shading Units 384 448 TMUs 24 28 ROPs 16 7 Execution Units 6 - TGP 15 W 10-45 W iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 5 7535HS 1.46 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 5600H 1.108 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 16