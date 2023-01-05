AMD Ryzen 5 7535U
- Cores: 6
- L3 cache: 16MB (shared)
- TDP: 28 W
- Transistor size: 6 nm
Ryzen 5 7535U - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP7 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2900 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4550 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon 660M.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 7535U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1486
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9718
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1466
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7570
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|January 5, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 660M
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.55 GHz
|Total Cores
|6
|Total Threads
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|Socket
|FP7
|TDP
|28 W
|Peak temperature
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|TMUs
|24
|ROPs
|16
|Execution Units
|6
|TGP
|15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.46 TFLOPS
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 7535U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20