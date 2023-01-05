AMD Ryzen 5 7535U vs Ryzen 5 7530U
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7535U against the 2.0 GHz Ryzen 5 7530U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 7535U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7535U
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- 1% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.55 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7535U +3%
1486
1436
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7535U +5%
9718
9249
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1466
1465
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7535U +16%
7570
6512
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 5, 2023
|January 5, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 660M
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.9 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.55 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|6
|6
|Total Threads
|12
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|FP7
|FP6
|TDP
|28 W
|15 W
|Peak temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon 660M
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1900 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|128
|TMUs
|24
|8
|ROPs
|16
|4
|Execution Units
|6
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 7535U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 7530U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
