We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7735U with 8-cores against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 5 7535U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 7535U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7535U and 7735U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7735U
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.75 GHz vs 4.55 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7735U +31%
12751
Ryzen 5 7535U
9718
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7735U +21%
9197
Ryzen 5 7535U
7570
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 7735U and Ryzen 5 7535U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 5, 2023 January 5, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3+ (Rembrandt) Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon 660M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.7 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.75 GHz 4.55 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 29x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm
Socket FP7 FP7
TDP 28 W 28 W
Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon 680M Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 768 384
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 32 16
Execution Units 12 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 7735U
3.686 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7535U
1.46 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 7735U official page AMD Ryzen 5 7535U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7535U or Ryzen 7 7735U?
