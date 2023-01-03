Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1360P or Ryzen 5 7535U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1360P vs AMD Ryzen 5 7535U

Intel Core i7 1360P
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 7535U
Intel Core i7 1360P
AMD Ryzen 5 7535U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1360P with 12-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7535U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 7535U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7535U and 1360P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1360P
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1820 vs 1480 points
  • Has 2048 KB larger L3 cache size
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.55 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7535U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1360P +27%
1888
Ryzen 5 7535U
1486
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1360P +26%
12218
Ryzen 5 7535U
9718
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1360P +23%
1806
Ryzen 5 7535U
1466
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1360P +40%
10592
Ryzen 5 7535U
7570
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1360P and AMD Ryzen 5 7535U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 5, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Model number i7-1360P -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon 660M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 6
P-Threads 8 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.2 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 4.55 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.7 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 29x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP7
TDP 20-28 W (configurable) 28 W
Max. Boost TDP 64 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 768 384
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 24 16
Execution Units 96 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1360P
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7535U
1.46 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1360P official page AMD Ryzen 5 7535U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7535U or Intel Core i7 1360P?
