Ryzen 7 5800H - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP6 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3200 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4450 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon RX Vega 8.