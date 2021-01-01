Home > Ryzen 7 5800H: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

Ryzen 7 5800H - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP6 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3200 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4450 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon RX Vega 8.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1443
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6967

Specifications

Ryzen 7 5800H technical specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released January 1, 2021
Type Laptop
Codename Zen 3
Socket FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8
Threads 16
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.45 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x
L1 Cache 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W
Max. temperature 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
2. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
3. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
4. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

Comments

Do you have any questions about Ryzen 7 5800H? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский