We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 5800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800H and 7840HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 7 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1886 vs 1454 points
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7840HS +17%
1678
Ryzen 7 5800H
1431
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7840HS +38%
16988
Ryzen 7 5800H
12331
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7840HS +29%
3954
Ryzen 7 5800H
3071
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7840HS +32%
28432
Ryzen 7 5800H
21485
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7840HS +29%
1894
Ryzen 7 5800H
1465
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7840HS +84%
13722
Ryzen 7 5800H
7440
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS and Ryzen 7 5800H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2023 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Phoenix) Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Integrated GPU Radeon 780M Radeon RX Vega 8

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.8 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 8
Total Threads 16 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 32x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 25 billions -
Fabrication process 4 nm 7 nm
Socket FP8 FP6
TDP 35-54 W (configurable) 35-54 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon 780M Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 2900 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 32 8
Execution Units 12 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 7680x4320 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 7840HS
8.12 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800H
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 256 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Ryzen 7 7840HS?
