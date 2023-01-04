AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS vs Ryzen 7 5800H
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 5800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 7 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1886 vs 1454 points
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7840HS +17%
1678
1431
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7840HS +38%
16988
12331
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7840HS +29%
3954
3071
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7840HS +32%
28432
21485
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7840HS +29%
1894
1465
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7840HS +84%
13722
7440
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2023
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 4 (Phoenix)
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 780M
|Radeon RX Vega 8
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.8 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|25 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|FP8
|FP6
|TDP
|35-54 W (configurable)
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon 780M
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2900 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|12
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
