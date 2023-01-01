AMD Ryzen 7 5800H vs Ryzen 5 7535HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 7535HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1759 vs 1454 points
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.55 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1412
Ryzen 5 7535HS +9%
1537
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +29%
12152
9442
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3044
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21123
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1452
Ryzen 5 7535HS +21%
1752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7348
Ryzen 5 7535HS +2%
7486
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 5, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon 660M
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.2 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.4 GHz
|4.55 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|6
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|6 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|35-54 W (configurable)
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Socket
|FP6
|FP7
|Peak temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2000 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|384
|TMUs
|32
|24
|ROPs
|8
|16
|Execution Units
|-
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4-4266
| - DDR5-4800
- LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
