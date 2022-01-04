AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
Ryzen 7 6800H - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP7 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3200 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics AMD Radeon 680M.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1498
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13217
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|TMUs
|48
|ROPs
|32
|Execution Units
|12
|TGP
|15 W
iGPU FLOPS
3.686 TFLOPS
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20