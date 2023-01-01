Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 6800H or Ryzen 5 7535HS: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 6800H vs Ryzen 5 7535HS

AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS
AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 7535HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7535HS and 6800H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.55 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS
  • Newer - released 1-year later
Promotion

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800H +55%
14639
Ryzen 5 7535HS
9442
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800H +32%
9894
Ryzen 5 7535HS
7486
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H and Ryzen 5 7535HS

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 5, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3+ (Rembrandt) Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon 660M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 4.55 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm
TDP (PL1) 45 W 35-54 W (configurable)
Socket FP7 FP7
Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 768 384
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 32 16
Execution Units 12 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800H
3.686 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7535HS
1.46 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-4800
- LPDDR5-6400		 - DDR5-4800
- LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
7 (70%)
3 (30%)
Total votes: 10

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H and Ryzen 5 7535HS
2. AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ and Ryzen 5 7535HS
3. Intel Core i5 12500H and AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS
4. AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS and Ryzen 5 7535HS
5. AMD Ryzen 5 6600H and Ryzen 5 7535HS
6. Intel Core i7 11800H and AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
7. Intel Core i5 13500H and AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
8. AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS and Ryzen 7 6800H
9. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX and Ryzen 7 6800H
10. Intel Core i5 12500H and AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
Compare other CPUs (540+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS or Ryzen 7 6800H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский