AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

Ryzen 9 3950X - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 16 cores and 32 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3500 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 64 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
521
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
9180
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2745
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
39744
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14956

Specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released November 25, 2019
Launch price 749 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Zen 2
Socket AM4
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 16
Threads 32
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Transistors 19.2 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm
TDP 105 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

