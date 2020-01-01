AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
Ryzen 9 3950X - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 16 cores and 32 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3500 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 64 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
521
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
9180
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2745
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
39744
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14956
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|November 25, 2019
|Launch price
|749 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|Threads
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
