AMD Ryzen 9 7950X vs Ryzen 9 3950X VS AMD Ryzen 9 7950X AMD Ryzen 9 3950X We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 9 3950X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 3950X and 7950X Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later

73% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2219 vs 1282 points

Around 25.42 GB/s (53%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7950X – 105 vs 170 Watt

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and Ryzen 9 3950X

General Vendor AMD AMD Released August 29, 2022 November 25, 2019 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Raphael Zen 2 Socket AM5 AM4 Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics No

Performance Cores 16 16 Threads 32 32 Base Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.5 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5.7 GHz 4.7 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 45x 35x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 64MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power Transistors 6.57 billions 3.8 billions Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm TDP 170 W 105 W Max. temperature 95°C -

iGPU Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics - GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz -

Memory support Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 73.1 GB/s 47.68 GB/s ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 28 16