We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X with 16-cores against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X3D and 3950X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
  • Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
  • Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1622 vs 1282 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +60%
22806
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
14297
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +43%
38884
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
27268
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +34%
14453
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
10816
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and Ryzen 7 5800X3D

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released November 25, 2019 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 2 Vermeer
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 32 16
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 34x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 96MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors 3.8 billions -
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 105 W
Max. temperature - 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D or Ryzen 9 3950X?
