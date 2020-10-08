Home > Ryzen 9 5900X: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

Ryzen 9 5900X - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 12 cores and 24 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3700 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 64 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
640
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
8414
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1699
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14024

Specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released October 8, 2020
Launch price 549 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Zen 3
Socket AM4
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 12
Threads 24
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 7 nm
TDP 105 W
Max. temperature 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

