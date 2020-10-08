AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
Ryzen 9 5900X - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 12 cores and 24 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3700 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 64 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
640
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
8414
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1699
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14024
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|549 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|Threads
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20