Intel Core i9 11900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
- Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 105 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +7%
636
597
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5650
Ryzen 9 5900X +46%
8244
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +2%
3566
3481
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
27098
Ryzen 9 5900X +43%
38759
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +8%
1785
1650
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10074
Ryzen 9 5900X +24%
12496
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|539 USD
|549 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-11900K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900K official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
