AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Ryzen 7 7800X3D
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores against the 4.4 GHz Ryzen 7 7800X3D with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7800X3D are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
- Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2250 vs 1644 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1581
Ryzen 7 7800X3D +37%
2160
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
20728
Ryzen 7 7800X3D +11%
23024
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3483
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
39514
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1652
Ryzen 7 7800X3D +37%
2255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14222
Ryzen 7 7800X3D +15%
16345
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3 (Vermeer)
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|12
|8
|P-Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.8 GHz
|5 GHz
|Total Cores
|12
|8
|Total Threads
|24
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|44x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|96MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|4.15 billions
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|AM4
|AM5
|TDP
|105 W
|120 W
|Peak temperature
|90°C
|89°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|128
|TMUs
|-
|8
|ROPs
|-
|4
|Execution Units
|-
|2
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
