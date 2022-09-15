We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 9 5900X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7900X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.