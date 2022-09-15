AMD Ryzen 9 7900X vs Ryzen 9 5900X
We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 9 5900X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7900X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU RDNA 2
- Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 105 vs 170 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +20%
1868
1559
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X +32%
27074
20540
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3489
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
39320
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1631
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14065
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|September 15, 2022
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raphael
|Vermeer
|Socket
|AM5
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|RDNA 2
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|12
|Threads
|24
|24
|Base Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.6 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|47x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|76MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|170 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|RDNA 2
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
