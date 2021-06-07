Home > Apple M1: performance and specs

Apple M1

Apple M1

Apple M1 - laptop processor produced by Apple for socket Apple M-Socket that has 8 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2100 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3200 MHz. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Apple M1 GPU.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Apple M1 in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
406
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2087
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3707
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14839
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1711
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7443

Specifications

Apple M1 technical specifications

General

Vendor Apple
Released November 20, 2020
Type Laptop
Codename Icestorm and Firestorm
Socket Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 8
Threads 8
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz
Multiplier 0x
L1 Cache 320K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Transistors 16 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm
TDP 14 W

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

PCI Express Version 4.0

Сompetitors

Comments

Syed Shahzaib 07 June 2021 17:15
They have given M1 in new ipad pro 12.9 2021. I want review for that also to compare them with Snapdragon. Thank you
