Apple M1
Apple M1 - laptop processor produced by Apple for socket Apple M-Socket that has 8 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2100 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3200 MHz. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Apple M1 GPU.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
406
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2087
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3707
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14839
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1711
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7443
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|Released
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|L1 Cache
|320K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Transistors
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|TDP
|14 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|4.0