We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M2 against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and M2
Advantages of Apple M2
  • Supports up to 24 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
  • Around 34.15 GB/s (50%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Apple M2 – 14 vs 15 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +15%
1720
Apple M1
1500
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2 +12%
8674
Apple M1
7726
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M2
n/a
Apple M1
3740
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Apple M2
n/a
Apple M1
14619
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M2
n/a
Apple M1
1735
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2 +7%
10577
Apple M1
9854
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 and Apple M1

General

Vendor Apple Apple
Released June 6, 2022 November 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 ARMv8
Codename - Icestorm and Firestorm
Socket Apple M-Socket Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 16MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 20 billions 16 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
TDP 15 W 14 W

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 GPU Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock 500 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1456 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 1024 1024
TMUs 64 64
ROPs 32 32
Execution Units 128 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 24 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 102.4 GB/s 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Apple M2?
