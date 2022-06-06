Apple M2 vs Apple M1
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M2 against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2
- Supports up to 24 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
- Around 34.15 GB/s (50%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Apple M2 – 14 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|Apple
|Released
|June 6, 2022
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|ARMv8
|Codename
|-
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|20 billions
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|14 W
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|500 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1456 MHz
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|1024
|TMUs
|64
|64
|ROPs
|32
|32
|Execution Units
|128
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|24 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|102.4 GB/s
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
