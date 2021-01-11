Home > Celeron N4500: performance and specs

Celeron N4500 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1338 that has 2 cores and 2 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU).

Benchmarks

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
454
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
720
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1406
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2117
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
622
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1176

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 11, 2021
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Jasper Lake
Model number N4500
Socket BGA-1338
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)

Performance

Cores 2
Threads 2
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x
L3 Cache 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 6 W
Max. temperature 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 750 MHz
Shading Units 256
TMUs 16
ROPs 8
Execution Units 16
TGP 6 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.24 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933
Memory Size 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N4500 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12

Comments

