Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs Celeron N4500
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4500 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs integrated graphics: 0.38 vs 0.24 TFLOPS
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 723 vs 620 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N6000 +68%
763
454
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N6000 +187%
2066
720
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1233
Celeron N4500 +14%
1406
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N6000 +51%
3191
2117
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N6000 +17%
726
622
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N6000 +58%
1855
1176
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|January 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Jasper Lake
|Model number
|N6000
|N4500
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1338
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|11x
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|16
|TGP
|10 W
|6 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page
|Intel Celeron N4500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|12
